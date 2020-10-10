CSO figures show no change in number who have died from coronavirus in Tipperary

The median age of Covid-19 cases in Tipperary is 40 years old.

The figure is included in the latest CSO figures relating to the virus, which outline total county-by-county case numbers and deaths until Friday October 2nd.

19 people in Tipperary have died with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, a figure which has remained unchanged in recent months.

The median age of those who’ve died in Tipperary is 89 years old, higher than the national figure of 83 years old.

The CSO figures state that 10 health care workers have died across the country with Covid-19, while just over 9,300 confirmed cases have been reported among health care workers.