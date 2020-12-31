Covid vaccine rollout in Tipperary

There’s just over a week to go before the COVID vaccine begins to be rolled out in Tipperary nursing homes.

Two facilities in Thurles and in Cashel are first up on the 11th of January.

By the end of January, 33 nursing and care facilities in the Premier County will have received the vaccine.

The Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles and St Teresa’s Nursing Home in Cashel will both be the first of the local facilities to get the jab the Monday after next.

According to the HSE’s schedule, Willowbrook Lodge in Fethard will then be done the next day, on the 12th.

After that: Ardeen Nursing Home and the Sacre Cour Home are on the 13th;

Ashlawn House and the Padre Pio nursing homes are on the 14th;

Rathkeevan and Bushy Park are on the 15th;

Millbrae Lodge and Woodland’s will be done on the 18th;

Nenagh Manor, St Patrick’s Cashel and Cluain Arann Welfare home on the 19th;

St Theresa’s in Thurles and St Greenhill’s Nursing Home are next on the 20th;

Followed by Villa Marie and the Cottage Nursing Home on the 21st;

Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit and St Martha’s home are on the 22nd;

The 25th sees St Conlon’s and Cashel Residential Older Persons Service receive the jab;

Waterman’s Lodge, Mount Carmel Nursing Home, and Acorn Lodge will be on the 26th;

The 27th will see Riverdale Nursing Home and Bramleigh Lodge done, while Patterson’s, Deerpark, and St Anthony’s will be done on the 28th;

The last of the nursing homes in the Premier County will then be done on the 29th of the month, and they are St Kieran’s, and the Sonas homes in Carrick-on-Suir and Melview.