The vaccine clinic at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh will commence operations later this month.

The North Tipp hotel along with the West County hotel in Ennis, will add to the vaccine roll out in the region which is currently served by the centre at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Limerick.

The UL Hospitals Group say that the clinics will open on a phased basis from Monday April 26th.

Appointments will be assigned by age and will be administered to those who register via the online portal.