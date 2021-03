South Tipp General Hospital is experiencing an ongoing decline in the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations.

After relatively high numbers last month, seven people with the virus are receiving treatment in Clonmel at the moment – down from 19 seven days previously.

The figure for University Hospital Limerick has remained more steady, and currently stands at 20.

National Covid hospitalisations are continuing to fall slowly, with 366 people in hospital including 92 in intensive care.