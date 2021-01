There are 145 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick – the second highest total in the country, according to latest figures.

In South Tipp General in Clonmel, there are 39 patients being treated for the virus – up from 14 this day last week.

Nationally, the number of people hospitalised with the virus has surpassed 2,000 for the first time, while 196 people are in intensive care.