The number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 has shown a marked decrease in the last 24 hours.

67 people with the virus are currently receiving critical care, down eight on the total recorded yesterday and down from 115 at the start of the month.

317 people with Covid-19 are receiving hospital treatment, including 13 at University Hospital Limerick and three at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

Six of those hospital admissions at UHL are in intensive care.