Covid forces changes to Nenagh Community Christmas Day Dinner

Organisers of a north Tipperary ‘meals on wheels’ service for Christmas day have received 130 requests for Christmas dinners.

The Nenagh Community Christmas Day Dinner usually takes place at the Scouts Hall on Christmas Day, but this has been adapted to ‘meals on wheels’ in line with Covid-19 rules.

The service is available to people across north Tipperary.

Sandra Farrell is one of those involved in organising the event, and says they plan to hand over two meals per request they receive.

“I have about 30 drivers and I think that’s plenty because what I was hoping to do this year was when the drivers call to the person’s house that they engage in a conversation with the person.”

“Not just drop and run because that may be the only call that person will get all day so it’s to have a chat and we’re hoping to have a gift for each person when we drop off a dinner as well.”