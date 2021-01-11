Covid-19 vaccination continuing in local nursing homes

Today it’s the turn of residents and staff at Cluain Árann Nursing Home in Tipp Town.

There are 19 residents and 35 staff at the unit in Avondale Crescent.

Director of Nursing Denise Flynn admits it’s been a difficult time for nursing home residents going from one lockdown to another since last March.

“Sometimes when we were at the different levels it was great – we could free up on those restrictions but it’s been hard. I’ve had residents that I’ve had to ask to restrict their movements. I’ve asked visitors to only have window visits with their loved ones.”

“Other times then we’ve had to put the brakes on so that we keep our residents and staff safe and that’s what it’s about but it has been difficult.”

Philomena Hibbits was among the residents of Cluain Árann to receive the Covid-19 vaccine today.

She told Tipp FM that she has no concerns about getting it.

“One injection is the same as another to me. It’s been tough on everyone but I wouldn’t allow it to frustrate me – I have to go with the flow.”

“But it has been hard on people that were always anxious to be out and about and they can no longer do that now because it’s so dangerous out there. I’d be worried about going into a shop even.”