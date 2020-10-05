Further Covid-19 Stability funding for Tipperary

Just over a quarter of a million Euro has been allocated to four Tipperary services as part of the latest Covid-19 Stability Funding.

Aiséirí addiction treatment clinic in Cahir has received €200,000 of that funding, which is the largest possible award under the scheme.

The fourth tranche of this Government funding has seen Cashel & District Social Services receive almost €28,000, Tipperary Community Council Limited receive €20,000 and just under €5,000 for Fethard & Killusty Day Care Centre.

Today’s announcement includes the distribution of €4.29 million in Government funding.