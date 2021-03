The country’s 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has gone below 200 for the first time since Christmas, while the number of people with the disease in hospital continues to fall.

The Premier County currently has 184.3 cases per 100,000 people.

472 patients were on public wards last night, while the total in ICU is down to 110.

Last night 566 additional cases were recorded by the Department of Health including 11 in Tipperary, while 25 more deaths were reported.