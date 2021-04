Eight new cases of the virus were reported in the county last night, giving it a 14-day rate of 59 cases per 100,000 people – the seventh lowest of any county in the country.

The 14-day rate in Tipp has been consistently dropping during April – it’s down from 164 on the first day of this month, and from 83 last Monday.

Neighbouring counties – Kilkenny, Clare and Cork – are among the bottom five counties in the country for their 14-day Covid infection rates.