The Premier county’s incidence rate for Covid-19 over the last 14 days now stands at 70 cases per 100,000 people, after fewer than five new cases were announced in the county yesterday evening.

Nationally, eight additional deaths and 329 new cases were reported yesterday, including 86 in Dublin and 41 in Louth.

Donegal continues to have the highest Covid-19 rate at 237, while Clare has the lowest at 24.