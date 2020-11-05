Covid-19 incidence rate unchanged in Tipperary

30 new Covid-19 outbreaks were identified at schools over the past week – while there are 125 open clusters in the settings.

Households are still the largest spreader of the virus according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre with over 3,000 open clusters.

It comes as 444 new infections were reported in the Republic yesterday including 11 in Tipperary.

The estimated national 14-day incidence rate fell again to 212 while Tipperary’s remains at 130.

208 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Premier County in the 14 days to midnight on November 3rd.

The reproductive number of the disease is believed to be between 0.7 and 0.9.