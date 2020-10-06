Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipperary continues to rise

The figure from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 45.8 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the Premier County in the fortnight until Sunday midnight.

The national incidence rate stands at 114 cases per 100,000 people, with Donegal still the worst affected county in the country.

There are 147 patients with Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals, including 10 at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

23 patients with Covid-19 across the country are receiving intensive care.