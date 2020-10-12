Covid-19 incidence rate in Tipp among lowest in the country

Tipperary’s Covid-19 incidence rate is rising steadily, but the county has one of the lowest rates in the country.

The Premier County has recorded just under 70 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, a figure which is only lower in Waterford and Carlow.

However, many neighbouring counties are seeing surges particularly Clare which has an incidence rate of 260 cases per 100,000 people.

National rate stands at 158 cases per 100,000.

216 patients with Covid-19 are in hospitals, including 13 at University Hospital Limerick and four at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

30 of those patients are in intensive care units.