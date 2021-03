The country’s incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen to 150 for the first time since before Christmas.

384 new cases of the virus were identified yesterday including fewer than 5 in Tipperary, while no deaths were recorded.

The 14 day incidence rate in Tipperary stands at 105.3 per 100,000 people.

In public hospitals overnight, there were 355 people with the disease getting treatment, while there were 86 patients in ICU.