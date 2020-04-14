Covid-19 clusters show signs of easing

The number of clusters of Covid-19 cases at local nursing homes has stabilized over the last week.

There have been no new clusters reported in the last five days of official figures in the midwest region, which takes in north Tipperary, or the south east which includes the south of the county.

Latest HPSC figures show four clusters in nursing homes in the midwest on Saturday night, with one in the south east.

There are 78 in the east of the country.

Nursing Homes Ireland will meet with the Health Minister this afternoon to discuss issues surrounding COVID-19.

CEO Tadhg Daly believes issues around staffing and PPE are major problems in the homes.

He says given the situation over the last few weeks as it has unfolded they would say there has been a lack of prioritisation of nursing homes by government.

This is now being addressed and has to continue to be addressed to ensure the safety and wellbeing and high quality care of 25,000 older people.