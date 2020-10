October has gotten off to a bad start for Tipperary in terms of COVID figures.

The highest increase the county has seen in more than a month was reported last night.

10 more cases have been diagnosed in the Premier County bringing the total since the pandemic began to 788.

It means there have now been more than 40 cases here in the last two weeks and the incidence rate is at 24.4 people per 100,000 of population.