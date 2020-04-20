Council questioned on lack of “faith” in elected representatives

The Tipperary Council housing executive doesn’t seem to have faith in councillors to give them information that would allay any fears that the public might have in relation to council houses being used as isolation units.

That’s the view of Councillor Seamus Morris who said that he has received calls from members of the public who are concerned about the situation.

Cllr Morris said he welcomes the work being done by the council but questioned why councillors hadn’t been notified about the purpose of the finished houses.

“I found out personally by accident that the council are doing up a good few at the moment – which I welcome of course – but some of these houses may possibly end up as isolation units.”

“Now it took two phone calls to me from concerned people for me to actually ask the Council executive to issue a statement on this and belatedly they did. And my concern about this is that the Council don’t seem to have any faith in the Councillors to trust them with information like this that we can allay any fears that people may have.”