Council leisure facilities prepare for reopening

Changes are in store for Tipperary County Council’s swimming pools and leisure centres.

The local authority says the pools and centres will have to be “different facilities to the ones we knew before.”

The council is introducing changes at its three facilities in Clonmel, Nenagh and Tipperary Town.

In Nenagh, from today, specific time slots will be allocated at the swimming pool and gym for different user groups, with time-slots for over 60s, lane swimming, special needs, families and casual use.

Pre-booking won’t be required and walk-ins can be accommodated, but there are revised capacity restrictions in place.

In Clonmel, from next Monday, the 20th, it will be swimming for adult members only and NGB-affiliated groups or clubs and the gym will be for adult members only.

However, from Monday the 27th, families and the general public will be allowed in to the pool and the public will be able to use the gym.

It will all be pre-book only and walk-ins will no longer be facilitated.

The Seán Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool in Tipp Town is following the same line as Clonmel, imposing the same new regulations.

Tipperary County Council says all the changes are being introduced in line with best practice when it comes to social distancing, hygiene and sanitisation.

The number of people using their facilities will be reduced in accordance with HSE guidelines.