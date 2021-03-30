Corville pupils and staff offered Covid tests

A mass testing of pupils and staff at a Roscrea primary school is taking place this week.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West took the decision following a number of positive cases at Scoil Iosef Naofa at Corville in Roscrea.

Children and staff who were deemed close contacts of a confirmed case at the school have already been advised accordingly and told to restrict their movements.

However as a precaution the HSE is offering Covid testing to all children and staff at the Roscrea school even if they have not been identified as a close contact of a case.

The tests will take place over three days starting today in a local testing centre.

Last week the school made the decision to close two days ahead of the planned Easter break with plans to reopen on April 12th.

A third of the teaching staff at the Corville school were either confirmed cases or close contacts.