Coronavirus testing delays under fire

The ongoing delay in getting Covid-19 test results for people in Tipperary and elsewhere has been criticised in the Dáil.

Deputy Mattie McGrath highlighted the case of a local woman who had to wait weeks for a result.

The independent TD also criticised the effective suspension of testing over the recent Bank Holiday weekend.

“To be told when a woman waits six weeks in the town of Cahir for a test – oh it’s a once off. Deputy Pringle had another one – oh ‘twas 21 days –a once off.”

“The testing is a fiasco the centres are not working that we spent so much on.”

“The lab in Kildare who do tests for us didn’t receive a test from the Friday at midday of the Bank Holiday until the following Tuesday. So the mandarins decided that ‘twas business as usual – long Bank Holiday weekend.”