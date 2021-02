The number of Covid-19 infected patients at University Hospital Limerick is continuing to fall.

There are 88 patients there with the virus, down from 148 this day last week, however this number doesn’t include many people who are now seen as Covid-negative but continuing recovery from the virus.

There are 31 patients with Covid-19 at South Tipp General in Clonmel, down from 39 last week.

Nationally, there are 1,529 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including 207 in intensive care.