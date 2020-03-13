Coronavirus leads to reduction in clinics at STGH

Outpatient Departments at South Tipp General Hospital will be reducing the numbers of clinics with effect from Monday next, March 16th.

Management at the Clonmel hospital say this is being undertaken to minimise spread of infections. Some specific clinics will continue, and patients will be contacted by hospital staff to attend.

All elective surgery there is cancelled from Monday and all patients will be contacted directly from the hospital.

Meanwhile the UL Hospitals Group is extending until March 29th the visiting ban in place across all their hospital sites.

They have drop-off & collection services available to help people get important personal items to and from their relatives in hospital.

Security staff at University Hospital Limerick and reception staff at Nenagh, Ennis, and St John’s Hospitals will assist people with queries about this service.