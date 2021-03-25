Continued reduction in Covid hospital numbers

Despite the high daily Covid-19 case numbers, the number of associated hospitalisations is continuing to fall.

There are currently 313 people with the virus receiving hospital treatment – which is another daily decrease, and down from the total of 494 at the start of this month.

There are 13 people at University Hospital Limerick with the virus, and two at South Tipp General in Clonmel at the moment.

The number of people in intensive care across the country is 75 – down from 115 at the start of March.