Concerns over strain of Covid detected in Carrick on Suir school

Children from the Presentation Primary school in Carrick on Suir returned to class today after the school was closed on Monday following 2 confirmed cases of covid-19.

A HSE document seen by Tipp FM, has confirmed that the strain detected is different strain to the main strains found here and could be a concern.

The 300 pupils of the school were sent home on Monday morning after the school was made aware of 2 confirmed cases of the virus.

The school then underwent a full risk assessment before parents were told last night that the school would reopen today for all pupils who are not deemed to be close contacts.

However what has concerned parents is the news that the strain detected in Carrick on Suir is different to the main strain in Ireland at the moment.

In an email sent to parents – which has been seen by Tipp FM – the HSE says that the strain detected in Carrick is a variant of concern although they say they are not aware if it’s more dangerous but they are calling on people to take extra measures to stop the further spread.

Despite this, students who have NOT been identified as close contacts, have been deemed safe to return and Tipp FM understands that the majority of students who are deemed close contacts to the confirmed cases are expected to receive their first Covid test tomorrow.