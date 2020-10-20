Concerns over impact gym closures will have on mental health

Gyms and leisure centres are among the businesses which will have to shut up shop tomorrow night.

Many people have said getting exercise was a vital part of their mental wellbeing during the Covid pandemic.

Shane Edwards of Xtreme Gym in Clonmel says the onset of winter is likely to make this second lockdown even more difficult.

“The last lockdown at least the weather was very nice – you could get out and you could do stuff. But looking out at the weather today and the clocks going back next week it’s going to be dark for so many hours each day.”

“We’ve a lot of people who come in here and they do say that the gym is a huge part of their mental health and that they love coming in – it’s their escape for an hour.”

“So it’s going to be a tougher lockdown this time and I suppose it’s up to each of us to make sure that we’re looking after people as well and nobody’s getting left behind – elderly or people living on their own.”