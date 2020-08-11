Concern over groups of teenagers gathering on shores of Lough Derg

A Nenagh-based consultant is encouraging parents to step up and prevent their children from congregating in groups.

Endocrinologist Dr Mary Ryan says complacency with Covid-19 has crept into the population, and warns that increased vigilance is needed to prevent a widespread re-occurrence of the virus.

Ireland’s incidence of cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks is now higher than in the UK.

Dr Ryan says more needs to be done by parents to make sure that children play their part in containing the virus.

“I had somebody in yesterday and she was saying that her 17 year old was going down to Dromineer and there was a crowd of them meeting up. That’s the one thing Covid loves – it loves close transmission.”

“Now when I say crowd – there was at least 20.”

“And she said she couldn’t stop him – and I said as the parent you have a duty to stop him. It doesn’t matter what age he is once he’s under your roof.

“Parents have to step up here because kids need guidance and if they’re 17 they’re still children.”