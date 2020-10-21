CMO says there will be no quick results on entering Level 5 restrictions

People will be asked to stay at home as much as possible from midnight tonight as the country enters level 5 restrictions.

All non-essential retail will close for six weeks, while bars, restaurants and cafes can offer a takeaway service only.

13 additional deaths and 1,269 new cases – including 10 in Tipperary – were confirmed yesterday evening.

The national 14 day incidence rate now stands at 279 per 100 thousand people while he incidence rate for Tipperary stands at 114.7 which is the lowest in the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it will be a number of weeks before we see the impact of level 5.

“It won’t be a surprise to us to see a continuing increase over the next week or ten days at least. What we’d really be hoping to see is in week two or three of this to begin to see the effects of that turning around.”

“There is a lag between what we see in terms of the cases presenting and their diagnosis and then the hospitalisation that results and then ultimately mortality.”