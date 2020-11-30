Close contacts of local man left in limbo following false negative Covid test

Concerns have been raised following a false negative Covid-19 test of a Tipperary man.

The man was tested last Monday and was told on Tuesday that the result was negative. However, 24 hours later he was informed that he was actually positive for the virus.

In those 24 hours the man had met with family members.

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill said he has been in contact with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly regarding the issue.

“His wife works as a carer so obviously that had huge implications as well.”

“I’ve spoke to the Minister on two or three occasions on this issue since Wednesday so hopefully the Minister’s staff will come back to the family in question and explain exactly what went wrong.”

“But it is worrying – when you do get a negative you’d want to be fully confident that that is the correct test.”

“Hopefully no more of his close contacts will have picked up the virus.”