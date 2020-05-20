Clonmel Vincent de Paul “de-cluttering” week

The members of VDP in Clonmel will open their premises next week to take unwanted clothes.

With people de-cluttering during Covid-19 the association are offering an outlet for people to dispose of any unwanted clothing.

Paul Lonergan, a member of VDP, says it’s a straight forward drop and go service.

“We know now with the coronavirus going on for the last two months people are decluttering.”

“So we hope to kind of help them, to give them an outlet to drop them off to.”

“So what we’re hoping to do, we’re opening up Mulcahy House in Anglesea Street on Monday from 10 o’clock to 1 o’clock, for the week, for all that week.”

People just come along, there’s plenty of parking and we’ll take the bag from them – they won’t have to do anything else.”