Claims Tipp club players attended house parties after games

GAA players in Tipperary are being urged not to attend house parties in the wake of club games in the county.

County Board Secretary Tim Floyd says the onus is on clubs and players to ensure this doesn’t happen.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said a positive Covid-19 test could effectively end the season for a club.

“I got an email yesterday from a very concerned citizen in the county expressing concern about house parties by players after games at the weekend.”

“Now we have been warned by the government that having 20 to 30 people in the house is like playing Russian roulette in the current climate. You know one positive test from a party will close the club down and they could end up withdrawing from the championship and all the preparation go down the drain.”

“Players must realise that this virus is contagious and dangerous.”