Claims Carers have once again been overlooked by government

Family Carers in Tipperary are calling for their inclusion for priority Covid vaccinations.

The group say their members feel they’ve been largely forgotten throughout the pandemic.

Regional manager with Family Carers Ireland Richie Molloy says once again carers appear to have been overlooked.

“Family carers once again seem to be forgotten in the vaccine rollout programme. The government has announced a number of priority groups for the Covid-19 vaccine and family carers aren’t mentioned in it.”

“You know it seems crazy – I’ve got a number of calls from family carers throughout Tipperary wondering what’s going to happen in their position if their loved one gets the vaccine where do they fit in to the programme and so far there’s been no announcement.”