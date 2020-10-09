Cashel-Tipperary Covid rate above national average

The Cashel-Tipperary Local Electoral Area has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Premier County.

With 131.5 cases per 100,000 of population it compares with the national figure of 116.4.

The incidence rate for the Nenagh LEA is 37.4, Newport 36.7, Roscrea – Templemore 48.2, Thurles 25.8, Carrick on Suir 30.9, Clonmel 41.1 and Cahir at 34.

Lifford – Stranorlar in Donegal remains the local electoral area with the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

It has a 14-day incidence rate of more than 602 according to latest figures up to Monday.

Other areas with an incidence rate of higher than 300 include Granard in county Longford, the Monaghan electoral area and Kimmage-Rathmines in Dublin.

Stranorlar-based GP Denis McCauley says family gatherings are one of the main reasons why the figures in Donegal are so high.

“People were assuming that the family members did not have Covid and unfortunately they were wrong. So family gatherings whether it be a party, a wake, a christening – things such as that.”