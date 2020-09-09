Cashel Lions to tackle Tipp’s three peaks

Cashel Lions Club are organising a novel fundraiser later this month.

It’s in a bid to make up for the loss of their usual street collections and bag packing or fashion shows during the pandemic.

Instead some of the club officers are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday September 26th.

This will involve climbing Slievenamon, the Knockmealdowns and Galteemore in the one day.

Cashel Lions Club President Eddie Morrissey says despite the restrictions in place because of Covid-19 they still have a number of community service projects which they need to fund.

“Every year we give five €1,000 bursaries to students who go to third level college – that’s one area that we help out in.”

“We give Christmas Food Vouchers, we do Christmas Day dinners, we have senior citizen parties and occasionally families would maybe be experiencing financial difficulties.”