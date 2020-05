Another 103 meat factory staff have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week.

It brings the total number of cases in these plants to 925.

The HSE says each cluster has been assigned a local outbreak team to manage the situation.

Further testing of staff is taking place at Rosderra Meats in Roscrea this week

It’s in an effort to check employees who may have been incubating the virus in or around the time of the blanket test on the 24th of April.