Carrick parade goes ahead but Templemore pulls plug on festivities

Despite concerns about coronavirus, the Carrick-on-Suir St Patrick’s Day parade is all set to go ahead.

The committee met on Friday night and have been in regular contact in relation to the national Covid-19 situation.

Sinn Féin Councillor David Dunne is on the committee and told Tipp FM News while there are no firm national directions to cancel parades, they will be going ahead with theirs, but this is open to change.

However the parade will not be going ahead in Templemore this year.

The committee there took the decision due to the increasing concern around the Covid 19 virus and the large number of withdrawals from the event.