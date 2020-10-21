Call for Tipp people to reach out to vulnerable during lockdown

We have to look after each other is the message from the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council as the country prepares to move to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions from midnight tonight.

Councillor Michael Smith is also urging people to support local businesses when the lockdown ends in December.

The Roscrea based public representative says despite restrictions on travel and social gatherings we can still help those who may be vulnerable.

“I think we could make a phone call and that could be so important to someone. We could Skype or Face Time which would help the most vulnerable and the elderly and those feeling alone in our community.”

“And when the restrictions are lifted our local businesses who have been asked to close will need our support more than ever. We have to look forward to early December as a county to shop local within our towns and villages because that support will ensure their viability going into the New Year.”