Call for food donations for Tipperary soup kitchen

The co-founder of a soup kitchen in Clonmel says they’ve seen a massive increase in people looking for their food parcels since the pandemic.

Ina Doyle and others started the charity service in Clonmel 7 years ago but COVID has meant they’ve had to scale back their operations.

They now only hand out food parcels once a week – every Friday between 9 and 12.30.

However, Ina has told Tipp FM News that as the number of people looking for help has increased, they’re now in dire need of food donations.

“There are more people looking for the food bags because I suppose they’re out of work because of Covid, people maybe with problems with mortgages – different things. Just falling on hard times if you like.”

“I’m trying to get somebody on board – like a butcher – that might be able to donate something even on a monthly basis. Maybe sausages or burgers or mince – not major stuff.”