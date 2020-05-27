Call for face masks to be supplied to medical card holders

A Tipperary pharmacist believes that face masks should be made mandatory when in public spaces.

Denis Finnerty of Finnerty’s Pharmacy in Nenagh also thinks more could be done to get face masks into households, including removing VAT on such products.

The HSE recommends the use of cloth face masks in places such as public transport and shops, but advice is much stricter on their use in many other countries.

Denis thinks that use of face masks needs to become more widespread.

“Well I think face masks should be mandatory here for people going into crowded spaces and people going into a supermarkets shopping.”

“I think there’s a case for the VAT on masks to be taken off for a short while as an emergency measure because they are expensive and we really need to get them into the hands of everybody in the population.”

“I would argue almost that the government should supply people with medical cards a small cohort of masks free of charge.”