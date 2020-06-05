Call for clarity for Tipp café’s and restaurants ahead of reopening

A Tipperary café owner is worried about the lack of public health guidance being offered ahead of its reopening date at the end of this month.

Declan Collison of Lough Derg House in Dromineer is calling for the urgent publication of guidelines on the need for perspex dividers, face masks among other issues.

Cafés and restaurants are due to reopen for on-premises customers as part of Phase 3 on June 29th.

Declan says they need the next few weeks to fully prepare, but insists that clarity is lacking so far:

“Well actually I managed to get some Perspex myself but I’m told it’s very very scarce and my fear would be that you know a week before opening that there is a huge demand and would become even more expensive.”

“We don’t know what we’re looking at I mean there’s a possibility that you’re going to need Perspex screens between tables but nobody is giving us any information one way or the other.”