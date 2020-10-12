Call for children to give trick or treating a miss this Haloween

A government minister is appealing to parents and children to skip trick or treating this Halloween to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

814 new cases were detected in Republic last night, with two more deaths confirmed by the Department of Health.

Three counties now have a 14-day incidence rate of more than 300, while the figure for Tipperary is at 66.4 per 100,000 of population.

198 patients were being treated in hospital for the virus last night

Minister Simon Harris says that Halloween won’t be the same this year.

“In relation to Halloween let me say this – it’s going to be different this year.”

“It’s not a good idea to start traipsing around to everybody’s house – but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time.”

“It doesn’t mean you can’t dress up in a scary costume, it doesn’t mean Mum or Dad can’t get treats into the house or you can’t watch a spooky movie or play some games.”

“But lets make sure the only fright we give each other is maybe the frightening Halloween games we play and not the fright of someone getting sick.”