Call for alcohol sales to be restricted

Something really needs to be done about the sale of alcohol.

So says Nenagh doctor, Mary Ryan who believes that if off-licenses were restricted as a way of reducing house parties, then restaurants and pubs could possibly open.

She’s told Tipp FM this should have been done a long time ago.

“Quite honestly I just can’t understand it but really that’s where the problem is.”

“It’s not fair to go back punishing the people who are doing their best which are the businesses and so forth.”

“But we all know – we’re all hearing it time and time again – about the big groups out in the park. Stop the sale of alcohol then they wouldn’t be able to get it.”