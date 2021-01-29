Cahir had highest Covid rate in the Premier County over the last fortnight

Covid-19 infection rates are dropping in Tipperary, with each of the eight Local Electoral Areas now below 800 cases per 100,000 people.

In the two weeks up until Monday, the Cahir area had the highest rate in the county with 117 new cases in the fortnight and a 14-day rate of 795 cases per 100,000 people.

There’s little difference between the other seven areas in the county, with infection rates ranging from 660 per 100,000 in Nenagh to 473 in Clonme Incident Ratel.

The Tipperary-Cashel area recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases in the fortnight – the highest total of any area in the county.

Cahir – 117 (new cases) / 795 (cases per 100,000 people)

Nenagh – 141 / 660

Tipperary-Cashel – 170 / 621

Newport – 100 / 611

Carrick-on-Suir – 113 / 581

Roscrea-Templemore – 86 / 518

Thurles – 99 / 511

Clonmel – 115 / 473