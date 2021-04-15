Cahir Community Gardaí available to help with Covid vaccine registration

A new online portal has opened for people aged 69 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

It will open to those aged 65-68 over the coming days.

People in their 60s are to mainly receive the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of rare blood clots in younger people.

Sgt Ray Moloney says Community Gardaí in Cahir are available to help anyone who may be having difficulties registering online.

“The age group is in the 60s and some people mightn’t be as computer savvy as others in the community.”

“So we’re just asking people who would prefer to have assistance in filling out the registration form online to contact Cahir Gardaí at 052 7445630 a member of the Community Policing team will be in contact with them to talk them through the difficulties they might be having.”

“Failing that we can go to their house and socially distanced assist them in filling out the online form.”