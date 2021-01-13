Cahill: No excuse for delay in vaccinating staff at Nenagh Hospital

Government TD Jackie Cahill is calling for clarity on when staff at Nenagh Hospital will receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Workers there haven’t received a date yet, with almost 2,500 healthcare workers in the Midwest vaccinated up until Monday midnight.

UL Hospitals Group, which oversees Nenagh Hospital, says they’re issuing as much vaccine as possible and are prioritising staff in Intensive Care, High Dependency Units among other areas.

The Hospitals Group say it will be rolling out the vaccine in Nenagh as soon as possible, but didn’t have an exact date.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp Today earlier about his concerns.

“I got an email from a staff member at 4.30 this morning who was obviously on night duty and extremely concerned about it.”

“Ennis is virtually completed and so is UHL in Limerick but they have got no date in Nenagh Hospital yet for the roll out.”

“I don’t think you can excuse it. I contacted the Minister directly yesterday on it and he told me he’d be back to me. I contacted the HSE as well so hopefully it will be rectified very quickly.”