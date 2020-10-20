Cahill claims number of mourners to remain at 25

It appears the restrictions on numbers attending funerals is to be eased.

Many in Tipperary had expressed concerns that the move to Level 5 would result in just ten people being allowed to attend.

The current limit on numbers allowed to attend funerals is 25.

Many felt this was extremely unfair as the new restrictions would still allow 25 people to attend weddings.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has told Tipp FM that he raised the issue with Taoiseach’s office this morning having been questioned on the anomaly on Tipp Today earlier.

The Thurles TD says he has secured commitment from Cabinet to increase the number of mourners allowed to 25.

Deputy Cahill says this is only fair as we all know how difficult it is for families to lose loved ones during Covid, as they are not given the opportunity to mourn and celebrate their loved ones lives in the manner we normally would.

Meanwhile, Deputy Cahill also says people will have money to spend at Christmas despite the impact of another Covid-19 lockdown.

The country will move to Level 5 from midnight on Wednesday with a predicted 150,000 job losses as a result when all non-essential retail outlets will close.

Hairdressers and gyms will be among those hit once again.

However, the Deputy says the financial supports in place have been very good and people are eager to spend.

“There’s been a huge amount of savings in the last couple of months. Savings in society are at a record level – €11 billion was the figure I heard Minister Michael McGrath quoting the other day.”

“So I suppose with the lack of activity that’s out there – the lack of matches, people not going on holidays, restaurants and pubs being closed there is an awful lot of that has been saved in the economy.”

“The retailers I have been talking to say for the last couple of weeks business has been very good so I think there’s a pent up retail demand there.”