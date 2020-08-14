Cahill calls for testing of all staff at Tipperary mushroom factory

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has contacted the Health Minister in relation to reports of a Covid-19 outbreak at a mushroom farm in west Tipperary.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy says he was contacted by a number of local residents in the Golden area.

Walsh Mushrooms have told Tipp FM that they have had one confirmed case of Covid-19 among its workers and that the staff member was in self isolation at the time.

Jackie Cahill says Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to be briefed on the situation and will be contact him today.

He says it’s vital that all workers at the mushroom farm are tested.

“We’ve seen in other food production plants where the disease has spread in other counties and we have to take all the precautions necessary to make sure that virus doesn’t spread.”

And the Minister when he gets his briefing today will be in the perfect position to make that decision and make that call.”

“If the worker is in self isolation and everything has been contained that’s A1 – but I presume that all the workers or anyone who has been in contact will gave to be tested for the virus.”