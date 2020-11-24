Cabinet to discuss move from Level 5

Exiting Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions is top of the agenda at this morning’s cabinet meeting.

The Government’s preference is to move directly to level three, while its expected NPHET are taking a cautious approach.

On average 334 cases were reported every day over the last 5 days.

Fewer than 5 new cases were reported in Tipperary yesterday with the 14 day incidence rate for the county falling to 88.4.

An easing of restrictions over the festive period is likely to increase the average number of close contacts a confirmed case has.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says even a slight increase in the ‘R’ number would have an impact.

“If we had less than 10 cases a day for example – I’m not saying we’re going to get there – but if we did the reproductive number could go up to 2 and it would take some time for that to create a challenge for us.”

“But at 300 cases a day a small change in the reproductive number could create a challenge within a relatively modest number of weeks.”