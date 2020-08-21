Browne: “Do as I say not as I do” approach from government not good enough

The government needs to lead by example if they want people to fight the spread of Covid-19 according to Tipperary TD Martin Browne.

The Sinn Féin representative was reacting to the decision to hold an Oireachtas golf event at a hotel in Galway on Wednesday which was attended by over 80 people.

It has led to the resignation of Dara Calleary as Agriculture Minister while Senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, for attending the golf dinner.

Speaking on Tipp Today Martin Browne said people will not accept the ‘do as I say not as I do’ example from the government.

“There will be people this weekend that will say if they can go and have their big party why can’t we? People have planned weddings for years and have finished up calling them off to try and do their bit to control this virus.”

“This is a function that was only planned according to Dara Calleary over the last couple of months. Inside in the middle of a pandemic even thinking of hosting something like that – but to actually go away the day they brought out new regulations and restrictions is a complete and utter kick in the teeth to the general public.”